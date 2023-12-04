There is a big relief for Mumbaikars as the water supply cut announced by BMC is likely to be restored to normal in the affected areas in the city soon. After a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir in Andheri was finally completed on Monday, December 4. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "The repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete"! "Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished." The civic body also said that they are working ahead for phased water supply restoration in all affected areas. "Mumbai, your patience and cooperation during this period are deeply appreciated," the tweet read. BMC officials worked tirelessly to repair the Veravli Service Reservoir in Andheri after a pipeline burst occurred on November 30. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Repair Work of Veravli Service Reservoir in Andheri in Final Stages, Says BMC As Officials Work 50 Hours Non Stop To Restore Water Supply (Watch Video).

Update on Mumbai Water Cut

🚰"Overcoming ground and technical challenges during a 50-hour marathon, the repair of the 1,800 mm water main of Veravali Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is finally complete! 🔧Now, water is set to flow back into the water main, and then service reservoirs will be replenished.… pic.twitter.com/yjFZS0aoRG — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)