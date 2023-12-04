The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are racing against time and working non-stop to repair the Veravli Service Reservoir in Andheri after a pipe burst took place on Thursday night. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the civic body said that the work of repairing the 1,800 mm water main of Veravli Service Reservoir in Andheri is in the final stages. "The municipal administration has been working uninterruptedly for repairs for more than 50 hours," the BMC tweet read. Due to the pipe burst, the water supply in the city's eight wards was affected. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: City Faces Water Disruption As BMC Carries Out Repair Works on Main Pipeline in Andheri (Watch Video).

Repair Work in Final Stages

🚰The work of repairing the 1,800 mm water main of Veravli Service Reservoir, in Andheri, is now in the final stages! 🔧The repairs are expected to be completed in the next 2-3 hours. After that, all the actions like releasing water in the water main and filling the service… pic.twitter.com/bafqsQhyln — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 4, 2023

BMC Working on Repair for the Past 50 Hours

Final nut bolts of dewatering the manhole. The BMC has been working on repairing this line for the last 50 hours non stop. https://t.co/ymAvPKVQth pic.twitter.com/2ImakTxXVA — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)