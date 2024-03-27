Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner, was taken into custody along with 13 others during a police raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai’s Fort area. The police stated that the establishment was operating unlawfully. During the raid, they seized Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots valued at Rs 13,500. A case has been filed under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The police later released Munawar and 13 others after questioning. Munawar Faruqui in Legal Trouble; MP Cops Await to File FIR Against BB17 Winner in 2021 Case - Reports.

Munawar Faruqui Detained by Police

Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained and a case has been registered against them in a hookah bar raid in the Fort area last night. All accused were released after questioning: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

