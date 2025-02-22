A shocking incident unfolded at MahaKumbh 2025, where Ashok Valmiki from Delhi allegedly murdered his wife, Meenakshi, at a lodge. Her body was discovered in the bathroom on February 19. According to reports, Ashok was involved in an extramarital affair, which led to frequent conflicts with his wife. Meenakshi opposed the relationship, and during their visit to MahaKumbh, Ashok allegedly killed her. His initial plan was to report her missing to mislead authorities. Police are investigating the case, and further details are awaited. ‘Dead’ Man Comes Alive: Prayagraj Man Presumed ‘Dead’ in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Stampede Arrives at His Own ‘Tehrvi’.

Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Wife for Not Supporting Her Extramarital Affair

Ashok Valmiki of #Delhi killed his wife Meenakshi after bringing her to #MahaKumbh. Lakshmi's body was found in the bathroom of the lodge on 19 February. 1/2#MahaKumbh2025https://t.co/YeLKz4krGY pic.twitter.com/KkBTe2eRrC — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)