Singhraj Adana on Saturday bagged the silver medal in the P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Adana, who had won the bronze in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event on Tuesday, added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7. Earlier in the qualifying round, Adana progressed to the medal round in fourth place with a total of 536. 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games Live Updates.

Adana's proud parents and wife expressed happiness and said that the shooter has made India proud by his feat at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

'My son made our country proud. I am really happy today," says Singhraj's mother Vedwati "I am really happy. We all have supported him. India won 2 medals today," says Kavita, Singhraj's wife. pic.twitter.com/LHpLlM8h1F — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

