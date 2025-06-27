In a shocking incident, five tigers, a mother and her four cubs, were found dead in the Hoogyam range of the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a high-level inquiry and sought a report within three days. According to the Deccan Herald, while the officials from the sanctuary remain unreachable, department sources indicate that poisoning is the likely cause. The unusual scale of the deaths has raised serious questions, prompting a joint investigation by the Forest and Police departments. "The unnatural death of 5 tigers in Male Mahadeshwara Hills is extremely tragic and painful. As soon as the matter came to light, an investigation team led by the PCCF was formed, and a report has been sought within 3 days. If there has been any negligence or if the tigers died due to any reason, I have ordered criminal action against those responsible," Minister Khandre posted on X in Kannada. Karnataka To Introduce Strict Law Against Fake News: Up to 7 Years Jail, INR 10 Lakh Fine for Offenders; Bill Also Targets Content Insulting Women, Sanatan Beliefs.

Mysuru Tiger Deaths:

VIDEO | Mysuru: Five tigers found dead under suspicious circumstances in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Forest and police departments launch a joint investigation. pic.twitter.com/vk3jmBQnoK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2025

5 Tigers Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary:

ಮಲೆ ಮಹದೇಶ್ವರ ಬೆಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ 5 ಹುಲಿಗಳ ಅಸಹಜ ಸಾವು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖದ ಮತ್ತು ನೋವಿನ ಸಂಗತಿಯಾಗಿದೆ. ವಿಷಯ ತಿಳಿದ ಕೂಡಲೇ PCCF ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ತನಿಖಾ ತಂಡ ರಚಿಸಿ, 3 ದಿನಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವರದಿ ಕೋರಲಾಗಿದೆ. ನಿರ್ಲಕ್ಷ್ಯವಿದ್ದರೆ ಅಥವಾ ಯಾವುದೇ ಕಾರಣಕ್ಕಾಗಿಯೂ ಹುಲಿಗಳು ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ, ತಪ್ಪಿತಸ್ಥರ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕ್ರಿಮಿನಲ್ ಕ್ರಮಕ್ಕೆ ಆದೇಶ ನೀಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/2HwFeBY4eD — Eshwar Khandre (@eshwar_khandre) June 26, 2025

