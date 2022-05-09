A major fire erupted in Mahakali Nagar slums in the Beltarodi area of Nagpur city on Monday. Reportedly, nearly 100 hutments were damaged in the fire. Reportedly, at least 15 LPG cylinders blasted on Monday morning, causing the fire. Acting swiftly on the information, the police and fire department rushed to the spot.

Nagpur: Many houses gutted in fire at Mahakali Nagar slum and few people sustained burn injuries.@TOI_Nagpur pic.twitter.com/8XVGDdG1oU — Anjaya Anparthi (@anjayaaTOI) May 9, 2022

