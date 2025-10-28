A man had a narrow escape from a fatal accident at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda Railway Station after he slipped while trying to get off a moving train. The incident, which took place on October 26, was captured on CCTV, showing the man, identified as 31-year-old Manideep from Warangal, losing balance and nearly falling under the train. In a heart-stopping moment, alert passengers and a railway staff member rushed forward and managed to pull him to safety just in time. Officials said Manideep had mistakenly boarded the wrong train and attempted to deboard while it was still moving. Thanks to the quick response of bystanders and staff, a major tragedy was averted. The CCTV footage of the dramatic rescue has since gone viral on social media. Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor To Facilitate Swift Transportation of Donor Heart, Covers 13 Km in 13 Minutes for Life-Saving Mission (Watch Video).

Man Slips While Getting Off Train in Hyderabad

Narrow Escape for a Youth to fall Under the Moving Train in #Hyderabad A youth identified as Manideep (31) from Warangal, fell down, while trying to get off a moving train, after realizing he had boarded the wrong train at #Kacheguda railway station. Swift action by alert… pic.twitter.com/YnXZRXgWKw — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

