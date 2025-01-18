Hyderabad Metro facilitated a green corridor on the night of January 17, 2025, to ensure the swift transportation of a donor's heart for a critical transplant. The operation began at 9:30 PM, as the heart was transported from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospital to Gleneagles Global Hospital in Lakdi-ka-pul, covering a distance of 13 kilometres. The metro corridor, designed to ensure zero delays, allowed the heart to be transported across 13 stations in just 13 minutes, a feat that greatly reduced the time typically required for such a sensitive and time-critical operation. The entire process was conducted seamlessly, with the green corridor ensuring that every minute counted in saving a life. Hyderabad: Metro Train Stops at Irrum Manzil Station Due to Technical Glitch, Services Disrupted (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Metro Transports Donor Heart in 13 Minutes

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Hyderabad Metro facilitated a green corridor for heart transportation on 17th January 2025 at 9:30 PM. The corridor facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital,… pic.twitter.com/wFWMZ0A3ZT — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

A heart moved in the Metro to save a life. Hyderabad Metro created a Green Corridor, covering 13 km in just 13 minutes, ensuring a donor heart reached in time for a life-saving transplant. On the night of January 17, 2025, Hyderabad metro train ensured the swift transportation… pic.twitter.com/nHYB1vtt7D — Naveena (@TheNaveena) January 17, 2025

