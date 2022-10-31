On the occasion of National Unity Day 2022, the Border Security Force (BSF) dogs put on a show during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade. The BSF dog show was a spectacular display put up by Indian breed of dogs which included Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Rajapalayam and Gaddi. As per the BSF, the Indian breed dogs were trained by the National Training Centre for dog (NTCD). Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Spectacular Display Put Up by Indian Breed of Dogs

BSF Dog Show during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade was a spectacular display put up by Indian breed of dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Rajapalayam & Gaddi) trained by NTCD. #RashtriyaEktaDivas2022#RashtriyaEktaDiwas#NationalUnityDay pic.twitter.com/Tzz4Wn3081 — BSF (@BSF_India) October 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)