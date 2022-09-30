Natural gas prices hiked by 40 per cent to record levels.

Price of gas from old fields of ONGC and Oil hiked to USD 8.57/MMBTU from USD 6.1: Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

