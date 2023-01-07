An unknown miscreant set vehicles on fire in Navi Mumbai. The video of the man setting the vehicles on fire has now surfaced on social media. According to reports, the man set a tractor, three two-wheelers and a rickshaw on fire in Panvel. CCTV footage shows a man setting a vehicle on fire and absconding from the place. All the vehicles were burnt to ashes. The accused is yet to be identified. Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Families Over Playing With Child in UP’s Mainpuri

Man Sets Vehicles on Fire:

Panvel,Navi Mumbai…. Vehicles were set on fire by an unknown person in Panvel, Navi Mumbai… The incident was captured in CCTV installed nearby…A tractor, three two-wheelers and a rickshaw were set on fire…the vehicles were burnt to ashe @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/DvnrYzKN5t — BHARAT GHANDAT (@BHARATGHANDAT2) January 7, 2023

