Mumbai, August 19: Mumbai's Narcotic control Burea (NCB) on Thursday arrested three Kenyan Women for hiding 3 packets containing a total of 17 pieces of gold in their vaginal & rectal cavities. A total of 937.78 grams of gold was recovered from the women. The case has been handed over to Customs authorities for further probe.

