New Delhi, January 7: The NEET-PG counselling schedule is likely to start from next week, according to an ANI tweet. Also, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed 27 percent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for admission in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats. The top court also allowed 10 percent for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-22. The reservation will be applicable to all medical seats as existing criteria this year.

