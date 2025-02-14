Long queues were seen outside the Mumbai-based New India Co-operative Bank as anxious customers rushed to withdraw their funds following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposing multiple restrictions, including limits on withdrawals, due to supervisory concerns. Account holders gathered outside the bank’s branches across Mumbai, unsure of when they would be able to access their money. Many customers expressed frustration, stating that the bank was not responding to their inquiries and that its customer support services and mobile app were also unavailable. "We deposited money just yesterday, but they did not say anything. They should have told us that this was going to happen... They are saying that we will get our money within 3 months. We have EMIs to pay, we have no idea how we will do all of that," Seema Waghmare, a customer, was quoted as saying by ANI. New Income Tax Bill 2025: From Access to Social Media Accounts To Power To Override Computers, How New IT Legislation Further ‘Empowers’ Taxmen.

New India Co-Operative Bank Barred From Functioning

#WATCH | Mumbai: Seema Waghmare, a customer of the New India Co-operative Bank, says, "We deposited money just yesterday, but they did not say anything... They should have told us that this was going to happen... They are saying that we will get our money within 3 months... We… pic.twitter.com/wrIiQp472D — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

