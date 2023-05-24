Ahead of the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, 19 opposition parties on Wednesday issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. As per the statement, the 19 parties will be boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the New Parliament Building on May 28. "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building," the statement read. New Parliament Building To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 28, Take Look at List of Invitees.

Opposition Parties To Boycott New Parliament Building Inauguration

19 opposition parties issue a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May, saying "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building." pic.twitter.com/7p7lk9CNqq — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)