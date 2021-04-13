Night Curfew Duration Shortened in Uttarakhand In Wake of Festival Season; Corona Curfew to be Now Imposed From 10:30 PM to 5 AM:

In the view of upcoming festivals, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (in file pic) has shortened the night curfew, to be imposed from 10:30 pm to 5 am now. This is applicable for the areas where night curfew is already imposed: Chief Minister's Office (CMO)#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NltuAKEg8m — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

