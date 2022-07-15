Union Ministry of Education on Friday released the India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions in the Country. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has bagged the top position in India Ranking 2022, while the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT-Bombay bagged second and third spots respectively.

Check Tweet:

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras tops Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru & and IIT, Bombay in second and third spots respectively pic.twitter.com/AtaZZ7TNhU — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)