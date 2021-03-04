Nirmala Sitharaman Takes Her First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Delhi

Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives her first dose of #COVID19 vaccine, at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj. pic.twitter.com/dLsUpkQjhq — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

