A tragic accident occurred in a village in Panipat, claiming the life of a 22-year-old tractor stuntman named Nishu Deshwal, also known as “Tochan King”. He was a popular figure on social media, boasting 13 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel and 7.15 lakh followers on Instagram. During a performance, he attempted a stunt that involved lifting the tractor onto its rear tyres. Unfortunately, the vehicle lost balance and capsized. Nishu was trapped between the steering wheel and the seat, leading to his immediate death. Bystanders were able to right the tractor and free him, but it was too late. The incident was captured on video and has since spread rapidly across social media platforms. Deshraj Poswal Dies: BJP Leader and Social Media Star Collapses While Working Out at Gym in Kota, Dies.

Nishu Deshwal Dies (Disturbing Video)

