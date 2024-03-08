Kota, March 8: Deshraj Poswal, the Kota city vice president of the BJP OBC Morcha and social media star, tragically died during a workout session at a gym. The resident of Jawahar Nagar in Kota was known for his fitness and ability to perform stunts. Doctors have preliminarily attributed his death to pulmonary embolism, a condition where a blood clot causes blockage in the lungs’ arteries.

Hindi daily Amar Ujala reported that Poswal was rushed to a private hospital after he collapsed at the gym on Wednesday morning around 8:30 am. His last words were reportedly, "Save me if you can in 10 minutes, or I will die." Despite his fitness, Poswal had been suffering from a cold and cough for the past 1-2 days, but there were no other serious health issues, according to his family.

Dr. R.K. Agrawal of the private hospital stated that Poswal's ECG was normal when he was brought in, and there were no signs of a heart attack or abnormal blood pressure.

Poswal’s nephew, Ravi Gurjar, confirmed that his uncle had been suffering from a cold and cough for a couple of days but had no other serious health problems. He also mentioned that Poswal was known for his ability to lift a motorcycle with both hands as a stunt. The sudden demise of the city vice president has left his family and party members in shock.

