Amid the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Kumar also broke the alliance with BJP. The decision comes after Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Check tweet:

Nitish Kumar resigns as Chief Minister of Bihar, breaks alliance with BJP#BiharPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/GwtSlL2KG8 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

