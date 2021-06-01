No COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in India, Confident of Vaccinating Entire Population by December 2021, Says ICMR Chief

There is no shortage of vaccine. By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December: Balram Bhargava, ICMR pic.twitter.com/vArtXwthPX — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

