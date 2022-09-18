According to reports, the Central government is planning to introduce an Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPR) which could soon replace toll plazas across the country. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for road transport and highways recently confirmed the same and said that the government is conducting a few pilot projects for the same as well. As per reports, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System will allow vehicle owners to pass through the toll plaza without having to stop their cars. The ANPR will deduct the toll fee automatically by recognising the registration number of the vehicle.

