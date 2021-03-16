No Passenger Died Due to Train-Related Accident in Nearly 2 Years, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tells Lok Sabha

Given our emphasis on passenger safety & investment, the last passenger death due to a railway accident was reported in March 2019 but no death in nearly 2 years (between 2019-2021): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/toazNnRVjJ — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)