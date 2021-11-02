The Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced that After the counting is done and winners are announced, victory processions will not be permissible. It also stated that not more than 2 persons are allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive the certification of the election.

Check out the latest tweet by ANI here:

