The Kerala High Court recently said that nobody can live without a mobile phone today while hearing a plea against mobile tower radiation. The court said that mobile phones have become a part and parcel of human life. It further said that there is a lack of evidence to support claims of harmful effects of radiation from mobile towers. The single bench judge of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan made the observations after an advocate sought an urgent hearing of a case against the erection of a new mobile tower. Kerala High Court Refuses To Extend Interim Order Allowing Schools Under CBSE To Conduct Vacation Classes, Says Children Need Break From Academics To Enjoy Life.

Kerala High Court on Plea Against Mobile Tower Radiation

"Nobody can live without mobile phone today": Kerala High Court on plea against mobile tower radiation Read story: https://t.co/xhbDZFdwvY pic.twitter.com/qulnZUFLdF — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)