A fire erupted at a park in Noida's Sector 50, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, April 22, prompting a swift response from firefighters to bring the blaze under control. Video footage shared by news agency ANI captured fire tenders at the scene, battling the flames amidst billowing black smoke. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported thus far. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

Noida Park Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at the park in Noida Sector 50. Fire being brought under control with the help of fire tenders. No injuries/casualties reported. (Video Source: Chief Fire Officer) pic.twitter.com/jnMohPDfCH — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)