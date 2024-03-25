A massive fire erupted in Noida Sector 32 near Noida Hatt on Monday, March 25. Videos and photos on social media show black smoke billowing from the area. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. As the situation progressed, the intensity of the fire grew. Greater Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Few Dhabas in Bisrakh Police Station Area Due to Short Circuit (Watch Video)

Fire in Noida

Noida Fire

