A major fire broke out at a private factory in Sector 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday morning. Fire tenders doused the fire, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, there were no reports of injuries or casualties. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Alipur Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Noida Fire

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a private company in Noida Sector 88. The fire was doused by fire tenders. No injuries or casualties reported. (Video Source: Chief Fire Officer, Noida) pic.twitter.com/SjPALMJ7FU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2023

