A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi today, August 13. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a chemical factory in the Alipur area of Delhi. Twelve fire tenders are present at the spot. While the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no reports of any casualties. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Delhi Blaze Video:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Alipur area of Delhi, 12 fire tenders present at the spot Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eO3O7WumU9 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)