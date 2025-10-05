A shocking incident in Sector 16, Hoshiarpur village, has stirred outrage after a sanitation worker was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a pistol by a local man. A viral video shows the accused slapping the on-duty worker while brandishing a firearm and issuing threats, causing panic among nearby residents. Eyewitnesses said the dispute’s origin is unclear, but the disturbing act has drawn widespread condemnation online. Citizens demanded strict action against the culprit, emphasizing that such behavior endangers public safety and disrespects essential workers. UP Police responded on X by tagging Noida Police, urging immediate intervention. Authorities are expected to investigate and apprehend the accused soon, as locals and netizens call for justice. Greater Noida Horror: Woman Beaten Brutally by Security Guards in Amrapali Golf Homes Society After Dispute Over Allowing Vehicle Entry Through Exit Gate, Cops Arrest Accused After Video Goes Viral.

Sanitation Worker Assaulted and Threatened With Pistol by Man in Gautam Buddh Nagar

