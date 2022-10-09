In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a clash broke out between a delivery boy and the security guard of a housing society in Noida. A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the clash took place when the security guard did not allow the Zomato delivery boy to enter the housing society. Ashutosh Dwivedi, DCP said, "After which a scuffle broke out between them. Both of them have been arrested under section 151 of IPC." The incident took place at Garden Glory society in Sector 39. Video: Elderly Man Goes To Fill Water, Gets Caught in Mud Along Ken River Bank in UP's Hamirpur.

Clash Breaks Out Between Delivery Boy and Security Guard in Noida

Food Delivery Guy and Security Guard Arrested

@zomato delivery boy and security guard were fiercely assaulted over the entry in #Garden_Glory_Society of Noida. The whole incident was caught in the #CCTV camera installed in the society, Noida Police Station Sector 39 area. pic.twitter.com/b0CVFTarXw — Satya Tiwari (@SatyatTiwari) October 9, 2022

