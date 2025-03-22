Two individuals faced strict penalties for disregarding courtroom decorum during virtual hearings in the Gujarat High Court. Justice MK Thakker imposed heavy fines and community service on them for their inappropriate conduct. Dhaval Patel, a corporate professional, joined a hearing in an indecent state, leading the court to disconnect his video link. However, he rejoined from a lavatory, prompting the judge to strongly condemn his behaviour. The court fined Patel INR 2 lakh, directing INR 50,000 to an orphanage in Paldi and the remainder to the Gujarat HC Legal Aid Authority. Additionally, he was ordered to clean and water the high court gardens for two weeks, completing eight hours daily of community service. Similarly, on February 13, Vamdev Gadhvi attended a virtual session while lying on his bed, treating the hearing like a movie. The court found this behavior disrespectful and imposed a INR 25,000 fine. Justice Thakker emphasised that virtual court hearings were introduced to ensure access to justice, not to be taken lightly. The court warned that failure to maintain discipline and respect could compromise the dignity of the judiciary, setting a firm precedent against casual or improper conduct during online hearings. ‘Very Hard for Busy People To Watch Unnecessary Advertisements’: Bengaluru Man Wins Consumer Case After Claiming PVR Wasted His Time With Ads Before Movie.

Gujarat HC Fines Litigants for Indecent Behaviour During Virtual Hearings

Gujarat High Court slaps ₹2 lakh costs on man for attending virtual hearing from lavatory "If Courts do not deal with such a person with strong hands then, that may result in lowering the dignity of the institution in the eyes of public," the Court noted. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/kRrKiYAlVg — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) March 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)