A shocking incident unfolded at the Odaki Toll Plaza on June 25, when over 25 masked men launched a violent and coordinated attack. CCTV footage shows the mob arriving on bikes around 6:50 PM with number plates covered in grease. Armed with wooden sticks, they destroyed all seven booths, shattered glass panels, and broke equipment. The attackers also beat toll staff, with a disturbing clip showing two workers being chased and assaulted. After causing extensive damage, the mob fled in different directions. The video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread outrage. Authorities have launched an investigation, but the motive remains unclear, and details on staff injuries are still awaited. Balodabazar: Drunk Man Stabs Differently-Abled Father 15 Times Inside Shop in Chhattisgarh; Arrested After CCTV Video Captures Shocking Attack.

Masked Mob Attacks Odaki Toll Plaza

MP में ओढ़की टोल प्लाजा पर गुंडई की ये Video देखिए – 25 से ज्यादा नकाबपोश गुंडे टोल पर आ धमके। टोल बूथों में तोड़फोड़ की, स्टाफ को पीटा। इन गुंडों के चेहरे ढके हुए थे और बाइक नंबरों पर ग्रीस लगाई हुई थी, जिससे नंबरों की पहचान न हो।@madanjournalist pic.twitter.com/wgfKs8M9SP — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 26, 2025

