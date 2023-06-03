Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena has confirmed that the death toll in the horrific train derailment in Balasore had risen to 233. On Saturday, people in Odisha's Balasore district were seen queueing up outside hospitals in order to donate blood after the horrific train accident which took place on Friday. As per officials, a total of 233 people have died and around 900 have been injured in what is said to be one of the deadliest train accidents in India since independence. Odisha Train Crash With 233 Deaths One of the Deadliest Accidents in Indian Railways History; Here's a Look at Other Fatal Train Crashes Since Independence.

Odisha | People queue up in #Balasore to donate blood after the horrific train accident in Balasore yesterday. As per officials, as of now 233 people have died and around 900 are injured.

