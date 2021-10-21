Old Currency Building in Kolkata was seen all lit up in colours of the Tricolour. This has been done as part of the Archaeological Survey of India's initiative, 100 monuments across India are being illuminated in colours of National flag following the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination.

