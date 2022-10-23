The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali 2022. To compensate for this, November 19 would be a working day.

Holiday on October 25:

On the occasion of #Diwali, Tamil Nadu Govt declares a holiday for all educational institutions on October 25th as well. To compensate for this holiday, November 19th (Saturday) will be a working day: Tamil Nadu Govt — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

