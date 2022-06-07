One terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter that broke out in the orchards of Badi Marg/ Aloora area of Shopian on Tuesday, ANI reported. "Police and security forces are on the spot. Further details shall follow, say Jammu and Kashmir police.

Check Tweet:

One terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter that broke out in the orchards of Badi Marg/ Aloora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/WqDKLoOuqn — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2022

