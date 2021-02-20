Onion Price Hike: Per Quintal Cost Reaches Rs 4500 in Lasalgaon Market

Maharashtra: Onion prices reach Rs 4500 per quintal in Nashik's Lasalgaon Mandi. "Onion prices rising due to rains. They are expected to go up in the coming days. Today's rate ranged between Rs 3500 to Rs 4500 per quintal", said a trader pic.twitter.com/DCoJSPsRq2 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2021

