In a surprising turn of events, satirical media giant The Onion purchased Alex Jones’ controversial platform, Infowars, for USD 1.5 billion on Thursday, November 14. The purchase comes after an auction triggered by Jones’ need to settle the nearly USD 1.5 billion he owes to the families of the Sandy Hook victims. Chris Mattei, attorney for the families, welcomed the acquisition, suggesting it would limit Jones' future influence. The Onion, backed by an ad deal with Everytown for Gun Safety, plans to relaunch Infowars as a parody website in January. ‘X Is a Toxic Platform’: The Guardian Exits Elon Musk-Owned Social Media, Citing Concerns Over Racism and Far-Right Conspiracy Theories.

The Onion Buys Infowars

JUST IN: The Onion has acquired Alex Jones' Infowars — BNO News (@BNONews) November 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)