Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane was left red-faced after farmers protested by garlanding him with onions during an event. The incident, which unfolded while Rane was speaking, saw farmers suddenly interrupting him and draping a garland made of onions around his neck. The act was a bold protest against the recent drop in onion prices, which has been causing financial strain for farmers. A video capturing the moment quickly went viral on social media on December 24. Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Nitesh Rane, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde and Others Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers in Devendra Fadnavis-Led MahaYuti Government (See Pics).

Farmers Garland Nitesh Rane with Onions in Maharashtra

