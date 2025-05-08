In a press briefing today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated India’s stance on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan, emphasising that India’s response during Operation Sindoor was solely in retaliation for escalation. He stated, "When talks were going on about the Pahalgam at the UNSC, Pakistan opposed the role of TRF (The Resistance Front). This is after TRF claimed responsibility for the attack not once, but twice." Misri added that both Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh had confirmed India’s actions were non-escalatory, precise, and measured. "Our intention is not to escalate matters and we are only responding to the escalation. No military targets have been targeted; only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," he said. Operation Sindoor: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Reaffirm India’s Measured Response to Pakistan’s Military Strike Attempts (Watch Videos).

India’s Pahalgam Terror Attack Response ‘Non-Escalatory’: Vikram Misri

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "When talks were going on about the Pahalgam at the UNSC, Pakistan opposed the role of TRF (The Resistance Front). This is after TRF claimed the responsibility of the attack not once, but twice... Col Qureshi and Wing Commander… pic.twitter.com/fTDnHqFDVB — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)