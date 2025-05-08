During a press briefing on May 8, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh reaffirmed India’s focused and measured response to Pakistan’s military strike attempts under Operation Sindoor. Colonel Qureshi emphasised that India’s actions had been non-escalatory, specifically avoiding targeting Pakistani military establishments. She clarified that any future attacks on Indian military targets would warrant a proportional response. On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to strike several locations across northern and western India using drones and missiles, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and others. These attacks were neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, with debris from the strikes confirming the attempted attacks. Wing Commander Singh added that Pakistan had escalated cross-border shelling, causing the deaths of 16 civilians, including three women and five children, in Jammu and Kashmir’s various sectors. In retaliation, India launched counterattacks to halt the mortar and artillery fire. The Indian Armed Forces have reiterated their commitment to peace, provided Pakistan respects the ceasefire. Indian Military Foils Pakistan’s Attempts To Target 15 Places in India Using Missiles and Drones, Destroys Pakistani Air Defence System in Lahore.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Reaffirms India's Measured Response to Pakistan’s Military Strikes

#WATCH | Delhi: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "During the press briefing on operation Sindoor on 07 May 2025, India had called its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was… pic.twitter.com/KIhL5Ao3DT — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh Condemns Pakistan's Cross-Border Firing, Highlights Civilian Casualties

#WATCH | Delhi: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh says, "Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. 16… pic.twitter.com/6ahtrYriiC — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

