Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was hospitalised due to viral pneumonia on Friday. His son Chandy Oommen confirmed the news with a Facebook post. "Father is back in hospital with Viral pneumonia. Father is back in hospital with Viral pneumonia. Visitors are restricted. Seeking all your prayers," he wrote. Oommen Chandy Health Update: Former Kerala CM Undergoing Treatment for Throat Cancer in Bengaluru Hospital.

Oommen Chandy Health Update:

Former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy admitted to hospital due to viral pneumonia, confirms his son Chandy Oommen in a Facebook post. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/yKx74u0Ww9 — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)