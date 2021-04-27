Oxygen Crisis in Delhi: AAP Govt To Import 21 Ready-To-Use Oxygen Plants From France, 18 O2 Tankers From Bangkok, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi govt decides to import 18 tankers (Oxygen) from Bangkok, they'll start arriving from tomorrow. We've requested Centre to allow use of Air Force planes for this. Talks are on, I'm very hopeful that talks will be successful. This will resolve the issue of transport: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/brWTv9oMm4 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

We are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be brought to use immediately. These will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving Oxygen crisis in those hospitals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8lDWZfOuVe — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)