Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that disqualification and strict disciplinary action will be taken against any PTI MPA who goes against party direction (of voting for PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the CM Punjab election), including abstaining from voting on April 3.

Check tweet:

Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced disqualification & strict disciplinary action against "any PTI MPA going against party direction (of voting for PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the CM Punjab election), including abstaining from vote, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WAnsvfvkdG — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)