Mumbai, March 31: Finance Ministry on Wednesday said non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar number by March 31, 2022, would attract a penalty. As per the Ministry, the penalty charges would be Rs 500 up to three months from April 1, 2022, and a fee of Rs 1,000 thereafter. Nevertheless, the non-linked PAN will remain operational until March 31, 2023, Ministry added.

The Ministry has made it mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with PAN to complete income-tax-related tasks such as filing returns on income. Everyone who has been allotted a PAN and is eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number has to link them. PAN-Aadhaar Linking Last Date: Non-Linking of PAN-Aadhaar by March 31 to Attract Penalty; Check Details Here.

Here's how to link your PAN with your Aadhaar card online:

Visit the income tax return e-filing website at incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on the 'link Aadhaar' option

Enter the correct Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar Number, and full name (as given on the Aadhaar card)

Enter other details, such as date of birth, gender, etc

Verify the details

Proceed to click on the 'link Aadhaar' button

For more information, please visit the official website of Aadhar at uidai.gov.in. The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is March 31.

