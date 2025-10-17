In a shocking incident in Navi Mumbai, a salon owner was allegedly assaulted by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Kamothe. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, October 14, at the A-star unisex salon located in the Sai Regency Society in Kamothe. A video of the alleged assault has also gone viral on social media. According to a report in PTI, eyewitnesses said that a group of men and women attacked the salon owner, Atik, over an alleged abusive remark. However, LatestLY could not independently verify the same. In the viral clip, MNS workers are seen engaging with Atik, asking him why he didn't answer their calls. As the video proceeds further, the MNS workers are seen assaulting and beating Atik. The video shows MNS workers raining slaps and kicks on the salon owner as the customers watch the incident unfold. In the end, the viral clip shows the MNS workers trying to take Atik out of the salon. MNS Worker Slaps Woman Who Hurled Abuses at Her Husband in Thane, Video Goes Viral.

Salon Owner Assaulted by MNS Workers in Navi Mumbai

Manse ka nam le kar rahe gunda raj kya rok payegi police aise gundo ko A-star unisex saloon ko milega insaf shop no 4 plot no 17, Sai regency society, Kamothe, opposite Central Bank, Sector 15, Khandeshhwar, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 410209 pic.twitter.com/FfzZm6pRpR — HARRY SHAIKH (@HarryshaikhH) October 16, 2025

Video of Salon Owner Being Assaulted by MNS Workers in Kamothe Surfaces

🚨 Crime News Alert from Navi Mumbai! 🚨 A shocking incident has surfaced from Kamothe, where a salon owner named Atik was allegedly assaulted by an MNS party worker. CCTV footage of the brutal attack has gone viral on social media. According to media reports, the reason behind… pic.twitter.com/qV3EigLV7Y — 👊 Fight Against Crime & Illegal Activities 👊 (@FightAgainstCr) October 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Harry Shaikh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

