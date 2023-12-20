NDA MPs in the Rajya Sabha stood and participated in the House proceedings, expressing their respect for Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. This gesture came in response to TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicking of Dhankhar during the opposition protest on December 19 in Parliament premises. The President and the Prime Minister have both extended their support to Vice President Dhankhar amid the incident. 'Antics of a Few Won't Prevent Me From Performing My Duty': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Concern Over 'Abject Theatrics' of Suspended MPs.

NDA MPs Stand and Take Part in House Proceedings

#WATCH | NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha stand and take part in House proceeding to express their respects to Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics him The President and the PM have extended support to VP Dhankhar pic.twitter.com/6UX18xtUgO — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

